DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Myhra To Run For State Auditor, Osmek Ends Campaign For Governor

Lakeland News
Jan. 9 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

The Minnesota Viking, in partnership with the Minneapolis police and the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota are reminding fans
Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Truck Hits Pole Mid-Air After Rear-Ending Another Vehicle; Two Injured

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Red Lake Grad White Adjusting To College Game

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Local Legislators Tour Bemidji Area Schools

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Lakeland Announces New Name & Brand

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.