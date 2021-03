Click to print (Opens in new window)

Kevin Johnson, Owner and Director of myBemidji, recently moved his business to a new location. Johnson, who creates and designs his own retail products, had been located in the Mayflower Building but is now located next to the Historic Chief Theater and directly across Brigid’s Pub.

The store is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

