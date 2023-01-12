Mya Vincent Adapting & Excelling For Bemidji Girls Basketball

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Mya Vincent is a foreign exchange student from France and a senior at Bemidji High School. She arrived in Bemidji in September, not knowing anyone and having very little prior experience with the English language. Fast-forward four months, and Vincent is now one of the top players on the Bemidji girls basketball team.

Arriving in a new country, attending a new high school, and learning a new language have all been challenges for Vincent. On top of all that, she’s had to try and get over the hurdles that come with being on a team that doesn’t speak the same language as her. At times, using Google Translate has helped Vincent communicate with her coaches and teammates, but another key competent to Vincent’s transition is the warm embrace she’s received from her new Lumberjack teammates.

Vincent’s quickness and ability to get to the rim has helped her average 11 points in the last five games for the Lumberjacks. Bemidji is 5-7 on the season and will be at Moorhead next on Thursday, January 12th at 5:30 P.M.