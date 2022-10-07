Lakeland PBS

My Neighbor to Love Coalition to Break Ground on Brainerd Housing Development

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2022

Help for the homeless is on the way in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The My Neighbor to Love Coalition is launching a supportive housing development for the homeless. A groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on Jackson Street in Brainerd. The day was chosen because it also happens to be World Homeless Day.

The project will begin with the first fourplex with the hopes of being done before winter. The coalition is still fundraising as they plan to present Phase 2 to the city.

The My Neighbor to Love Coalition will give a presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in front of the Brainerd Planning Commission for conditional use permits for the next phase of development.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Defensive-Minded Brainerd Boys Soccer Excited for Playoffs

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Ready for Annual Pumpkin Season

House Into a Home: Headwaters Unitarian Universalists Celebrate New Building

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.