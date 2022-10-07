My Neighbor to Love Coalition to Break Ground on Brainerd Housing Development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Help for the homeless is on the way in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The My Neighbor to Love Coalition is launching a supportive housing development for the homeless. A groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on Jackson Street in Brainerd. The day was chosen because it also happens to be World Homeless Day.

The project will begin with the first fourplex with the hopes of being done before winter. The coalition is still fundraising as they plan to present Phase 2 to the city.

The My Neighbor to Love Coalition will give a presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in front of the Brainerd Planning Commission for conditional use permits for the next phase of development.

