My Neighbor to Love Coalition Accepting Donations to Help Furnish New Apartments

The My Neighbor to Love Coalition is an organization in the Brainerd Lakes Area that aims to provide permanent, affordable housing to low-income families. Now, through their Home for the Holidays fundraiser, they are asking for the community’s help this holiday season to help furnish newly built apartments.

The organization is planning on welcoming 30 new residents to their complex in Brainerd by Christmastime. While the walls and windows are in place, the coalition needs help to furnish the apartments as well. They are seeking donations to buy everything from mattresses to pots and pans to make the space livable for their new residents.

If you are interested in donating, you can email [email protected] or visit mntlc.org/donate.