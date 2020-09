Click to print (Opens in new window)

September 19 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join John Sebastian of The Lovin’ Spoonful in a special featuring the greatest singers and songwriters of the classic 50s & 60s folk era, with historic footage and new performances.