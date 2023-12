Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, December 16 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join hosts Gavin MacLeod (The Love Boat) and Marion Ross (Happy Days) for this festive, all-star special of favorite carols and popular standards. Performers include Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Judy Garland, and more.