DONATE

LPTV NEWS

My Mother and Other Strangers

Sunday, July 9 at 7pm

Hattie Morahan (Sense and Sensibility) stars as Englishwoman Rose Coyne, raising her daughter Emma and son Francis in Northern Ireland during World War II. Owen McDonnell (An Klondike) is her loving husband Michael, a Northern Irishman who realizes he never lived up to her dreams. Aaron Staton (Mad Men) is Captain Dreyfuss, the honorable American officer who upends her life.

Related Posts

My Mother and Other Strangers

Masterpiece: Grantchester

My Mother and Other Strangers

Prime Suspect: Tennison

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents 1024 – Police Worn Body Cameras

 
Posted on Jun. 9 2017

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents 1024 - Police Worn Body Cameras

Posted on Jun. 9 2017

Profiles - Shannon Murray

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Profiles - Lee "Bone" Sherseth

Posted on Jun. 1 2017

Profiles - Jennifer Johnson

Posted on May. 25 2017

Profiles - Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on May. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.