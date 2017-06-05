My Mother and Other Strangers
Sunday, July 9 at 7pm
Hattie Morahan (Sense and Sensibility) stars as Englishwoman Rose Coyne, raising her daughter Emma and son Francis in Northern Ireland during World War II. Owen McDonnell (An Klondike) is her loving husband Michael, a Northern Irishman who realizes he never lived up to her dreams. Aaron Staton (Mad Men) is Captain Dreyfuss, the honorable American officer who upends her life.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More