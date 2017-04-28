DONATE

Music Holds Curative Powers At Essentia Health

Clayton Castle
Apr. 27 2017
They say music has a curative power to it. Walk into Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and have all of your worries and anxieties lifted, thanks to volunteers who spend anywhere from one to three hours a day to lift spirits of those young and old.

Take Jan Anderson. She’s been playing piano for over seven decades and has been a volunteer at Essentia Health for about a year. Jan says playing piano can help with dealing with any kind of emotion.

Sitting at a piano for an hour or more in a hospital allows players like Jan to interact with many different people. Surgeons, patients, guests, or just whoever needs an uplifting moment.

So next time you walk into Essentia Health, be sure to look up. And remember that with music, everything will be okay.

