Aug 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Music Educators Share Their Experiences at Beltrami County History Center

The Beltrami County Historical Society held one of its Brown Bag History sessions on Thursday discussing the history of music in the county. The program offered a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from those who have dedicated their lives to fostering musical talent and education in the community.

This year, the Historical Society wanted to focus on the rich history of music in Beltrami County throughout the years. Over the last few months, the Beltrami County History Center has seen bagpipers, Native American musicians, and a variety of others teaching their history of music.

This month, the Historical Society thought it would be interesting to hear from a panel of different retired and current music educators.

“I thought, ‘Who’s teaching music here?’ and ‘Let’s have some music educators talk about teaching music and how the whole art of teaching music has evolved over the years,'” said Sue Bruns, a volunteer with the Historical Society. “So we have one gentleman who starts back in the 1960s as a teacher, and then we have a couple of young teachers who are just in their second or third year. It’s going to be so much fun for them to interact and share information.”

Brown Bag History programs are free to the public and are held every third Thursday of the month at the Beltrami County History Center. The next session will be on September 19th starting at noon.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

‘Brainerd Night Out’ Brings Out First Responders and the Public to Gregory Park

Arts & Entertainment

Fans from Near and Far Enjoying 42nd Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Sets the Bar High for 2024

Sports

Greg Anderson Trying for 4th Career Win at BIR During NHRA Nationals