Music Educators Share Their Experiences at Beltrami County History Center

The Beltrami County Historical Society held one of its Brown Bag History sessions on Thursday discussing the history of music in the county. The program offered a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from those who have dedicated their lives to fostering musical talent and education in the community.

This year, the Historical Society wanted to focus on the rich history of music in Beltrami County throughout the years. Over the last few months, the Beltrami County History Center has seen bagpipers, Native American musicians, and a variety of others teaching their history of music.

This month, the Historical Society thought it would be interesting to hear from a panel of different retired and current music educators.

“I thought, ‘Who’s teaching music here?’ and ‘Let’s have some music educators talk about teaching music and how the whole art of teaching music has evolved over the years,'” said Sue Bruns, a volunteer with the Historical Society. “So we have one gentleman who starts back in the 1960s as a teacher, and then we have a couple of young teachers who are just in their second or third year. It’s going to be so much fun for them to interact and share information.”

Brown Bag History programs are free to the public and are held every third Thursday of the month at the Beltrami County History Center. The next session will be on September 19th starting at noon.