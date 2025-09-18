Murray Williamson, a Minnesota Hockey Legend with Ties to Bemidji, Dies at Age 91

Minnesota hockey legend Murray Williamson passed away Monday, September 15 at the age of 91.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer was an All-American hockey player his senior year at the University of Minnesota before a short, semi-pro career. His path would lead him to become the head coach of Team USA, winning a gold medal at the 1970 world championships and a silver medal at the Olympics in Sapporo, Japan two years later.

As part of Williamson’s efforts to promote the sport to youth players, he co-founded the first formal Youth Hockey Camp in the world in 1968 in Bemidji. He helped build the Super 8 there in town in 1981 after he and friend Bill Lindsey noticed there were few places for players and their families to stay during the Bemidji International Hockey Camps he ran with former BSU Head Coach Bob Peters. His son Kevin Williamson was the general manager of the Super 8 from 1987 until earlier this year, when the family sold the hotel.

Williamson also played a key role in the emergence of Junior League Hockey, coached the first U.S. World Juniors Team in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now Saint Petersburg, Russia) and was instrumental in the creation of the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the best player in college hockey annually.