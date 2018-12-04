Murder-Suicide Found To Be Cause Of Death In Aitkin County Incident

A murder-suicide was found to be the cause of death of two people found dead at a residence in Aitkin County last Tuesday, November 27.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of Laura Shingobe-Garbow, 62, of McGregor and Matthew Garbow, 40, also of McGregor were discovered after deputies responded to a request of a welfare check at a residence southeast of McGregor in Spalding Township.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy of the bodies. The manner and cause of death for Laura was determined to be homicide by blunt-force trauma injuries to the head. The cause and manner of death for Matthew was determined to be suicide by multiple sharp force injuries.