Nov 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Murder of MN Hunter Terry Brisk Remains Unsolved 9 Years On

Terry Brisk

Friday marks nine years since the tragic homicide that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Little Falls man.

Terry Brisk was murdered while hunting on his parents’ property near Little Falls on November 7, 2016. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in solving this case.

Brisk, an avid outdoorsman, was fatally shot with his own rifle while deer hunting. Based on evidence at the scene, it was determined that the suspect was in close proximity to Brisk, and it is believed that Brisk and the suspect would have interacted prior to the homicide taking place.

The case remains open and active. There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for murdering Brisk.

There are several ways you can submit tips to authorities:

  • by contacting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233
  • reporting the case anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website or by calling 1-800-233-TIPS (8477)
  • through the “Submit a Tip” smartphone app
  • by sending a text message beginning with “TIP674” to CRIMES (274637)

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward from them if your information leads to an arrest.

