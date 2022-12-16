Municipal Liquor Stores in MN Once Again Post Record Sales

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

2021 was another record year for municipal liquor stores in Minnesota, as for the 26th straight year, city-owned stores posted record sales.

According to a state auditor’s report released Thursday, after struggling during the closures of 2020, Minnesota’s on-sale liquor operations bounced back with a 105% increase in profits for 2021. Only 13 of the 177 Minnesota cities reported net losses.

Bemidji’s municipal liquor store sales ranked in the top 10 in the state for 2021, where they were ranked 9th with total sales of $8.6 million. Lakeville led the state with $19.7 million in sales.

The only other non-metro city that ranked higher than Bemidji was Detroit Lakes, which ranked 7th with $8.7 million in sales.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today