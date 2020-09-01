Multiple People Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash Near Nevis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Multiple people were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash near Nevis on Saturday morning.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Meghan Faundeen of St. Cloud was driving a car on County Road 33 around 10:30 AM when she drove off the road and hit an approach. The vehicle became airborne before coming to a stop.

Faundeen received multiple serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and treated for her injuries.

Two teenage passengers in the vehicle also sustained serious injuries with one also being flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center and the other to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Another teenage passenger received a broken wrist and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids where he was treated and released.

Three Life Flight helicopters were involved in the incident. The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today