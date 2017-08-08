DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Multiple People Injured In Early Morning ATV Crash

Mal Meyer
Aug. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Alcohol appears to have been involved in a ATV crash that caused multiple injuries. One person was airlifted from the scene in Lakin Township, about 30 miles northeast of St. Cloud.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, the office received a report of two ATVs that collided around 2:30 on Saturday morning. The incident happened on 48th Street, near 400th Avenue.

Matthew Daleiden, 19 of Little Falls, and Ryley Rhoda, 20 of Foley, were reportedly driving separate vehicles along the road when they crashed into each other.

Both Daleiden and Rhonda were injured, along with a passenger identified as Camille Kolding, 16 of Foley. It is unclear which vehicle Kolding was riding at the time.

Rhonda was airlifted by North Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Daleiden and Kolding were transported by North Ambulance to St Cloud Hospital.

Details of the crash are under investigation. The department did not say who they believed may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident. All involved are under the legal drinking age.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, St Cloud Police Department and the MLMB First Response Team.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Morrison County Sheriff: Early Morning ATV Crash Involved Alcohol

Man Injured In ATV Crash In Morrison County

Motorcycle Crash Sends Woman To Hospital

Police Looking For Suspects in Staples Theft

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Bloomington Mosque Did Not Have Security Cameras Before Bombing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota mosque that was bombed over the weekend doesn’t have outside security cameras that could have
Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Bloomington Mosque Did Not Have Security Cameras Before Bombing

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Two People Injured After Car Catapults Out Of Embankment

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Construction Of Bemidji Roundabout Expected To Cause Traffic Delays

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Anglers Prepare For College Bassmaster Championships On Lake Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Missing Person Last Seen In Bemidji Area Located

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.