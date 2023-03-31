Lakeland PBS

Multiple Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash East of Bowlus

Mary BalstadMar. 31 2023

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision east of Bowlus, including a 16-year-old female.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 at approximately 7:25 p.m., their office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge in Two Rivers Township. Robert Bartkowitz, 54, of Little Falls, was traveling east on Nature Road with 66-year-old Dennis Lively of Royalton as his passenger. A 16-year-old unidentified female from Bowlus was heading west on Nature Road. The two vehicle then collided on the bridge due to icy road conditions.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance transported Bartkowitz and Lively to a Little Falls hospital with serious injuries. The 16-year-old juvenile was transported to a St. Cloud hospital via private vehicle with unknown injuries.

The Royalton Fire and Rescue, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Morrison County Jail Inmates Treated for Apparent Drug Overdoses

Motley Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend Last Year

Nearly 60 Animals Rescued from Home Near Motley Found in Unsanitary Conditions

Common Ground: The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.