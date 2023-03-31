Multiple Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash East of Bowlus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision east of Bowlus, including a 16-year-old female.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 at approximately 7:25 p.m., their office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge in Two Rivers Township. Robert Bartkowitz, 54, of Little Falls, was traveling east on Nature Road with 66-year-old Dennis Lively of Royalton as his passenger. A 16-year-old unidentified female from Bowlus was heading west on Nature Road. The two vehicle then collided on the bridge due to icy road conditions.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance transported Bartkowitz and Lively to a Little Falls hospital with serious injuries. The 16-year-old juvenile was transported to a St. Cloud hospital via private vehicle with unknown injuries.

The Royalton Fire and Rescue, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted on the scene.

