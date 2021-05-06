Lakeland PBS

Multiple Injuries Reported in a Motorcycle Crash on County Road 49

Nick UrsiniMay. 6 2021

Three motorcycles were involved in a crash on Sunday on Wise Road, near the intersection of Smith Road.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, three motorcycles were westbound together on County Road 49 when another westbound vehicle struck one motorcycle from behind. The collision caused a chain reaction collision between all three motorcycles.

According to the release:

43-year old Scott Pikula of East Gull Lake was thrown from his motorcycle and had to be airlifted to an unknown hospital with a severe leg injury.

40-year old Brett Pikula of Brainerd suffered an unknown arm/shoulder injury and was brought to Essentia St. Joseph’s emergency room by a private vehicle.

The third operator was not injured.

