Multiple Damaged Mailboxes Reported in Morrison County

May. 3 2019

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of mailboxes that were damaged on Friday along Highway 25 north of Pierz.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area, which is located in Buh Township, and observed several mailboxes that appeared to have been damaged with sandbags from construction signs in the area.

The sheriff’s office believes these incidents to be related and to have happened sometime in the evening hours of Thursday, May 2 and in the early morning hours of Friday, May 3.

Anyone with information regarding these damaged mailboxes is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Rachel Johnson

