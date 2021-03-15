Lakeland PBS

Multiple Burglaries Reported in Little Falls

Betsy Melin — Mar. 15 2021

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls reporting residential burglaries this past weekend. The areas affected were northeast of Little Falls including Belle Prairie and Ripley Townships. All the burglaries were within a 10-mile radius of  Little Falls.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect(s) pried open doors to enter out buildings. Several items were reported missing including long guns, pistol holsters, hunting equipment, chainsaws, a battery charger, and miscellaneous tools.  

These cases are still under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks that if a resident sees any suspicious people and/or vehicles that seem out of place, tips generated from the public would be appreciated. Contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 if you have any information that would assist in the investigations.

By — Betsy Melin

