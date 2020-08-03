Multiple Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Shutdown Due To Coronavirus Precautions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Multiple Restaurants and Bars in the Brainerd Lakes Region have closed their doors due to coronavirus related incidents involving either their staff or patrons.

The Woods “B* Merri” restaurant, located in Brainerd, announced via Facebook that they would be closing their doors last on July 30th after someone “associated” with the restaurant had tested positive for COVID-19. The post said the following regarding the closing:

“It has just come to our attention that someone associated with the property has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not a restaurant employee however out of an abundance of caution we feel compelled to test our entire staff for the safety of our customers & employees. We apologize for the inconvenience and will keep you posted on when we reopen. We will be closing the restaurant starting Thursday July 30th.

We will get through this!!”

Harpo’s, a Bar and grill located in Merrifield, also announced on it’s Facebook page a closure on Friday due to one of their employees testing positive for the Coronavirus.

“Due to an employee testing positive for COVID, we are following the MDH and CDC guidelines and closing temporarily. Our employees are all being tested and we are conducting a thorough cleaning. We will keep everyone posted as we find out more information.”

Harpo’s would go on to post on Facebook again on Saturday with an update on their Coronavirus situation with the following statement:

“Hi everyone. I was contacted this morning by the MDH and Crow Wing County. Crow Wing County interviewed our employee who tested positive and believe they were infected after the last shift they worked at the bar based on when their symptoms started. We have decided to remain closed this weekend to clean the bar and give other employees a chance to get tested. We will keep you updated on cleaning and our reopening plans.”

O’Neary’s Irish Pub, located in downtown Brainerd, has also closed it’s doors due to one of their Employees testing positive for COVID-19. they released the following message on their Facebook page on Saturday with the following:

“Due to employee testing positive to COVID-19, we will be closed today until next Friday as we deep clean and get tested. Stay safe!”

An article written on July 30th also had Moonlight Bay, a Cross Lake Restaurant, included in its “19 bars in Minnesota linked to COVID-19 outbreaks”. The article stated that the Minnesota Department of Health had identified 17 cases of coronavirus linked with the Cross Lake based restaurant.

Moonlight Bay would go on to respond to the article and the Minnesota Department of Health with the following post on their Facebook page

“As you may have heard we have been placed by an online article to a list of restaurants linked to COVID-19. According to the article there were 17 cases with ties to Moonlite Bay since June 1st. -We were told from MN dept of health that they were patron to patron transmissions -We have taken all appropriate precautions as laid out by the MN dept of Health to keep our employees and customers safe -Unfortunately when the dept of health gathers information the only questions they ask about private businesses are “Where you work?”and “Which restaurants or bars you have visited?” -They over look the fact that many people stay in the same cabins, hang out at the same spots on the lake, gather at the same bonfires and many other social events outside of just the restaurants and bars -It is heartbreaking for us that the hospitality industry has to endure such scrutiny during these already crazy times -All of the Moonlite Bay employees are working hard to provide you with a safe and friendly environment -We have adjusted our hours to close at 11pm Thank You for your support!”

Moonlight Bay has kept it’s doors opened to the public.

