Multiple Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Shutdown Due To Coronavirus Precautions
Multiple Restaurants and Bars in the Brainerd Lakes Region have closed their doors due to coronavirus related incidents involving either their staff or patrons.
The Woods “B* Merri” restaurant, located in Brainerd, announced via Facebook that they would be closing their doors last on July 30th after someone “associated” with the restaurant had tested positive for COVID-19. The post said the following regarding the closing:
