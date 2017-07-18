Multiple Arrests, Charges Through Multi-Month Drug Investigation

Through a large-scale, multi-month narcotics investigation in Crow Wing County, 28 people have been charged in connection with the sale of illegal drugs.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s department recently concluded the nearly eight month investigation. During that time, Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division agents conducted numerous controlled buys of narcotics, which led to a total of approximately 320 grams of meth, 19 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 9 grams of heroin, and 4 firearms being purchased.

LADID agents worked closely with the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office to coordinate the cases involved. The charges out of Crow Wing County Court against the individuals include 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.

Some of the individuals have other charges pending against them which may or may not be related to the operation. Confidential informants were used during the investigation, according to court documents.

The following individuals have been charged out by complaint in Crow Wing County:

Thomas Jeffrey Young, 45 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Chad Joseph Shaw, 53 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Michael Paul Glumac, 36 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Tate Douglas Heikkenen, 56 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Willie B Navy, 59 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Diallo Nantombu Navy, 41 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Heather Jean Virnig, 29 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Kylie Rose Ledoux, 19 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Matthew Alan Jowiski, 31 yrs. old-1st degree sale

Zachary John Grunst, 32 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Eric Christopher Jensen, 35 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Andrea Dawn Justin, 46 yrs. old -1st degree sale

Matthew Michael Berger, 38 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale

Tracy Ann Oddson, 36 yrs. old -2nd degree sale

Jacob Nicholas Whittenton, 32 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale

Larry Benjamin Berg, Jr., 45 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale

David Wesley Berry Jr., 54 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale

Sierra Christine Sam, 26 yrs. old – 2rd degree sale

Susan Renee Harris, 59 yrs. old -3rd degree sale conspiracy

Brian Scott Johnson, 51 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale

Travis John Anderson, 29 yrs. old. – 3rd degree sale

Noah Joseph Wolfe, 32 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale

Wesley Scott Weous – 3rd degree sale

Theoderek Dimitri Schanche, 27 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale

Madison Kay Auvil, 19 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale

Kyle Alan Aune, 26 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale

Dustin Wade Maaske, 39 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale

Leslie Ann Border, 34 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale