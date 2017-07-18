Multiple Arrests, Charges Through Multi-Month Drug Investigation
Through a large-scale, multi-month narcotics investigation in Crow Wing County, 28 people have been charged in connection with the sale of illegal drugs.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s department recently concluded the nearly eight month investigation. During that time, Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division agents conducted numerous controlled buys of narcotics, which led to a total of approximately 320 grams of meth, 19 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 9 grams of heroin, and 4 firearms being purchased.
LADID agents worked closely with the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office to coordinate the cases involved. The charges out of Crow Wing County Court against the individuals include 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
Some of the individuals have other charges pending against them which may or may not be related to the operation. Confidential informants were used during the investigation, according to court documents.
The following individuals have been charged out by complaint in Crow Wing County:
Thomas Jeffrey Young, 45 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Chad Joseph Shaw, 53 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Michael Paul Glumac, 36 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Tate Douglas Heikkenen, 56 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Willie B Navy, 59 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Diallo Nantombu Navy, 41 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Heather Jean Virnig, 29 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Kylie Rose Ledoux, 19 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Matthew Alan Jowiski, 31 yrs. old-1st degree sale
Zachary John Grunst, 32 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Eric Christopher Jensen, 35 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Andrea Dawn Justin, 46 yrs. old -1st degree sale
Matthew Michael Berger, 38 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale
Tracy Ann Oddson, 36 yrs. old -2nd degree sale
Jacob Nicholas Whittenton, 32 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale
Larry Benjamin Berg, Jr., 45 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale
David Wesley Berry Jr., 54 yrs. old – 2nd degree sale
Sierra Christine Sam, 26 yrs. old – 2rd degree sale
Susan Renee Harris, 59 yrs. old -3rd degree sale conspiracy
Brian Scott Johnson, 51 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
Travis John Anderson, 29 yrs. old. – 3rd degree sale
Noah Joseph Wolfe, 32 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
Wesley Scott Weous – 3rd degree sale
Theoderek Dimitri Schanche, 27 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
Madison Kay Auvil, 19 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
Kyle Alan Aune, 26 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
Dustin Wade Maaske, 39 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
Leslie Ann Border, 34 yrs. old – 3rd degree sale
