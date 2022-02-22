Lakeland PBS

Multi-Vehicle Crash in North Dakota Blamed on Storm System

Lakeland News — Feb. 21 2022

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A storm system coming in behind unseasonably warm weather has led to a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of an interstate in eastern North Dakota amid forecasts for heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The crash happened on Interstate 94 west of Fargo Monday morning. That was shortly before the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer says a half-dozen people were injured and taken to Fargo hospitals. Hischer tells KFGO radio he believes five semi-trailer trucks and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash. It started with a collision between two vehicles.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Curling Club Sets the Rink for Junior Bonspiel

Low Visibility and Heavy Snowfall Causes Highway Closures

With Heavy Snow and Cold Temps, Ice Dams Can Cause Damage to Homes

Northwoods Adventure: Lumberjack Jaunt Ski Race to Be Held at Northland Arboretum

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.