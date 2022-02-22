Multi-Vehicle Crash in North Dakota Blamed on Storm System

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A storm system coming in behind unseasonably warm weather has led to a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of an interstate in eastern North Dakota amid forecasts for heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The crash happened on Interstate 94 west of Fargo Monday morning. That was shortly before the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer says a half-dozen people were injured and taken to Fargo hospitals. Hischer tells KFGO radio he believes five semi-trailer trucks and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash. It started with a collision between two vehicles.

