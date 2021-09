Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, September 19 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Boxer Cassius Clay rises up the amateur ranks to win gold at the 1960 Olympics. He turns professional, sharpening his boxing skills and honing his genius for self-promotion. In 1964, he upsets Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion.