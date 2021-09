Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, September 22 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Muhammad Ali defeats George Foreman, winning back the heavyweight title and becoming the most famous man on earth. After retiring in 1981, he travels the world spreading his Islamic faith, and becomes a symbol of peace and hope.