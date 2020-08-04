MSHSL Votes To Move Football And Volleyball To “Spring Season”, Soccer And Individual Sports Remain In Fall With Guidelines Put In Place

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors decided today to move forward with boys and girls soccer and individual sports in the fall season, while football and volleyball were moved to a new “Spring Season” starting March 15th and going until May 15th.

Soccer practices will start on August 17th, but the season for both boys and girls soccer will look different. The board voted to reduce the season by 20%, reduce the in number of competitions by 30%, only 1-2 games will be played per week, and no scrimmages will be allowed. No decisions have been made yet on postseason events.

The Minnesota State High School League placed new guidelines on individual sports that include: limiting only three teams in all cross-country events, limiting two teams in tennis and swimming and diving events, and limiting 1-2 events per week per each individual sport team. Individual sports include girls tennis, cross county, and girls swimming and diving.

Volleyball and football were both voted to shift their seasons to the spring after multiple votes and a lengthy discussion. Both sports were voted to change their start date due to volleyball being the only indoor team sport in the fall and concerns regarding the “high risk” nature of football contact transmitting the coronavirus.

In addition to the football season being moved, it will also be a shortened 6-game season, with games played locally and reduced playoff weeks.The MSHSL Board of Directors also approved spring sports that lost their season last spring being able to hold practices this fall, as will volleyball and football.

With the adjustment of football and volleyball being moved to March 15th-May 15th, the MSHSL sports calendar will also look different. Fall and winter sports will still go on as scheduled, football and volleyball will now be “spring sports” taking place from mid-March to mid-May, and traditional spring sports will now move to a summer schedule from May until early July.

More information to follow.

