Lakeland PBS

MSHSL Votes To Bring Football & Volleyball Back To The Fall

Chaz MootzSep. 21 2020

The Minnesota State High School League passed a vote today to bring football and volleyball back to the fall.

Back in August, the MSHSL moved both sports to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns, but with both votes passing, football and volleyball in the state of Minnesota will now begin practice on September 28th. The first games of the year for football will start on either October 9th or 10th and volleyball will be allowed to begin matches against other competition on October 8th.

For eligible schools and districts, volleyball will have an 11-week season and football a 10-week season, with no less than six regular season games. Both sports are set to have a two-week postseason, and no decision has been made yet on a possible state tournament.

