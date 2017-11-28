“Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” Opens At Brainerd Community Theatre

It’s dark, weird, and not kid-friendly. Those are all phrases used to describe the upcoming Brainerd Community Theatre production of “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play.”

The show starts around a campfire and the characters begin telling stories, including recreating an episode of famous animated TV show The Simpsons.

The show then involves the characters performing the episode as a sort of currency, receiving essential survival goods in exchange. Director Patrick Spradlin says he picked the show because it’s a challenging show to produce. And the actors say that one of the most challenging things in “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” is the quick gear shifting.

Many in the cast were already huge fans of The Simpsons growing up, seen as advantage in their performances.

Some actors, though, were not familiar with the show. Although not familiar with The Simpsons, actor Erik Sanbeck says he has started watching it and is slowly becoming a fan.