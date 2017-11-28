DONATE

LPTV NEWS

“Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” Opens At Brainerd Community Theatre

Clayton Castle
Nov. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

It’s dark, weird, and not kid-friendly. Those are all phrases used to describe the upcoming Brainerd Community Theatre production of “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play.”

The show starts around a campfire and the characters begin telling stories, including recreating an episode of famous animated TV show The Simpsons.

The show then involves the characters performing the episode as a sort of currency, receiving essential survival goods in exchange. Director Patrick Spradlin says he picked the show because it’s a challenging show to produce. And the actors say that one of the most challenging things in “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” is the quick gear shifting.

Many in the cast were already huge fans of The Simpsons growing up, seen as advantage in their performances.

Some actors, though, were not familiar with the show. Although not familiar with The Simpsons, actor Erik Sanbeck says he has started watching it and is slowly becoming a fan.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Veterans Set To Serve Thanksgiving Meal In Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Lake Park

One-On-One With Rep. Rick Nolan

“The Woman In Black” Opens Tonight At Brainerd Community Theatre

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Despite Approval, Bemidji City Leaders Have Concerns About Proposed Sports Complex

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Despite Approval, Bemidji City Leaders Have Concerns About Proposed Sports Complex

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Planning To Retire In 2018

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Country Music Fans React To Brad Paisley Concert Announcement

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Monsrud, Lumberjack Boys Hockey Ready To Surprise This Season

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Community Spotlight: Voyageurs Students Help With Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Posted on Nov. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.