MPCA Seeking $2.9 Million to Help MN Prepare for Extreme Weather
The nearly $3 million proposal would help counties and cities prepare for extreme weather. According to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop, Minnesota has become second in the country for extreme weather events behind only California.
Other government officials like the Moorhead and Fergus Falls mayors were apart of the video conference.
