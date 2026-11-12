Nov 10, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

MPCA Fines Crosslake Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill $20K

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a Crosslake construction and demolition debris landfill for solid waste violations.

The MPCA announced in a press release on Tuesday that Crosslake Construction Demolition Debris Facility, Inc., a construction and demolition debris landfill in Crosslake, has been fined $20,000.

MCPA staff found multiple permit violations during four inspections between 2020 and 2022. Crosslake had accepted prohibited materials such as furniture and electronics, left solid waste exposed for more than a year, and had no suitable waste screening area.

In addition to paying the fine, Crosslake Construction has agreed to remove all prohibited materials from the facility, establish a suitable waste screening area, and restore necessary cover.

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