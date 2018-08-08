Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Mounted Eagles Hosts Open House With Lakes Area Music Festival

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship in Brainerd hosted an open house today in conjunction with the Lakes Area Music Festival. A free concert was provided and the public was able to learn about the services that Mounted Eagles provides.

Horses neighed while classical music filled the air at the Spirit Horse Center southwest of Brainerd today during Mounted Eagles’ open house.

“We’re hoping that this is a way for them to just come and see, you know, see what we do, tell others about what we do. Many of the people came for the concert and the same thing for them. They enjoy the concert but might leave, in the back of their mind think somebody I know might benefit from Mounted Eagles,” said Lynn Fairbanks, Executive Director at Mounted Eagles.

Mounted Eagles was established in 1992 to use equine assisted therapy to enhance the lives of people with physical, mental, social, and emotional challenges. The participants work with horses to help them overcome obstacles during guided activities.

“We work on things like following directions, focusing, self-esteem, socialization. There’s just a wide variety of things that they benefit from,” Fairbanks added.

Equine assisted therapy uses many techniques to make the riders feel comfortable, appreciated and accepted.

“We want the kids to realize they can when they’ve been told they can’t and we want them to start maybe dreaming on their own. Like picking a goal they might never have chosen before,” explained Susie Baillif, Lead Instructor at Mounted Eagles.

Megan has been a participant at Mounted Eagles for five years and rides Lily the horse. “What I feel like when I ride horse is it’s relaxing. It seems like she’s my horse not theirs,” Megan said. “I really enjoy it.”

The equine therapy provided at Mounted Eagles has had an immense impact on the riders that have participated in the program over the last 12 years.

“We see changes in our riders sometimes every week. We see riders that, as long as they’re not afraid of the horse, we see kids that might speak their first word. We see kids that have problems in their gait or walking and all of the sudden you look up and they’ve got a follow through,” added Baillif.

Mounted Eagles has grown immensely since starting with one horse and one rider, and they hope to keep impacting people’s lives well into the future.

For more information about Mounted Eagles and equine assisted therapy visit www.mountedeagles.org.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakes Area Music Festival’s 10th Season Begins This Weekend

Explore Music! Camp Brings Classical Music To Younger Generation

Lakes Area Music Festival Musician’s Will Visit The Brainerd Public Library

Lakes Area Music Festival to Receive Significant Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

BB said

https://www.gofundme.com/w5rhm-babe-ruth-world-series... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bridge Jump Leaves Pequot Lakes Woman With Serious Injuries

On Saturday, August 4th, the Brainerd Police Department responded to a woman who was floating in the Mississippi River with serious injuries
Posted on Aug. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Bridge Jump Leaves Pequot Lakes Woman With Serious Injuries

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

Brainerd City Council Denies Mini Pig Request

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

Two-Vehicle Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

Annual Regatta Returns To Gull Lake

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

BSU Football Training Camp Begins

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.