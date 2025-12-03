Mountain Lion Sighting in Duluth Prompts Schools to Take Security Measures

Video credit: Briana Bujold

Two schools in Duluth were put on secure status on Wednesday after a mountain lion was located nearby.

Students at Ordean East Middle School and Congdon Elementary were kept inside during the day as classes proceeded as usual and were later cleared to be released from school later in the day.

The Duluth Police Department says they are aware of the animal and have been in communication with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. They say at this time, there is no further action that law enforcement will be taking.

The mountain lion was wearing a collar, but it was not a Minnesota DNR collar, so authorities believe it wandered in from another state.