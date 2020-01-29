Mountain Lion Sighted and Captured on Video Near Nebish

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wildlife officials say cougars, or mountain lions, are not common in northern Minnesota, but they do appear at times…and this sure looks like one.

Steve Young captured video of a cougar on a trail cam near Nebish, about 20 miles north of Bemidji, on January 10th. The DNR says the number of verified cougar observations indicate that cougar occurrence in Minnesota is a result of transient animals from the western Dakotas.

In addition, DNR annual scent-post and winter tracking surveys have recorded no evidence to suggest the possibility of a resident breeding population of cougars in Minnesota.

