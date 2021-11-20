Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa Preparing to Open for the Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the first official day of winter draws closer and closer, so does opening day at the popular Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa. While it’s been since March since snowboarders, skiers, and tubers were on the slopes, the staff at Mount Ski Gull has been working on building new items like a yurt.

In addition to the new items, restrictions that were in place last year are gone. General Manager Mata Agre says some of those changes made in 2020 will return this year.

Agre says if the temperature stays the way it has, they hope to open one day over the weekend after Thanksgiving.

