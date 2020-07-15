Lakeland PBS

Mount Ski Gull Hosting New Summer Events in Lieu of Annual 5k Obstacle Course Race

Lakeland News — Jul. 15 2020

Mount Ski Gull will be hosting new events this summer in lieu of their annual 5k obstacle course race.

This is the first year Mount Ski Gull is expanding into the summer months with hopes that these events encourage an active lifestyle all year round. The winter-based business will be offering guided family hikes, Tuesday night trail openings, and outdoor fitness boot camps on select days until the end of August.

You can visit mountskigull.com for more information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Focus: Dance Classes with a Socially Distant Twist

Brainerd Bike Store Seeing Summer Sales Boom

Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining

Governor Walz Expands Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

Latest Stories

$100 Million Housing Assistance Program Announced For Those Affected By COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

Grants Available for Child Care Providers

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

Brainerd School Board Member Accused of Posting Racist Comments on Facebook

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Offers Virtual Teacher Tours

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

Woman Found Dead in a Gazebo Near Crosslake

Posted on Jul. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.