Mount Ski Gull Hosting New Summer Events in Lieu of Annual 5k Obstacle Course Race

Mount Ski Gull will be hosting new events this summer in lieu of their annual 5k obstacle course race.

This is the first year Mount Ski Gull is expanding into the summer months with hopes that these events encourage an active lifestyle all year round. The winter-based business will be offering guided family hikes, Tuesday night trail openings, and outdoor fitness boot camps on select days until the end of August.

You can visit mountskigull.com for more information.

