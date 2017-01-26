DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Motorists Urged To Use Caution On Highway 371 During Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Josh Peterson
Jan. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

Motorists will encounter slow or stopped traffic on both directions of Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa as the road is reduced to a single lane and flaggers control traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

The closures are needed to accommodate increased traffic and shuttle buses for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Hole in the Day Bay on Gull Lake.

Fishing contest participants and spectators are encouraged to use the two shuttle bus service locations. The shuttle services are located at Brainerd International Raceway, just north of Baxter, and at the temporary parking lot at Highway 371 and the north junction of Crow Wing County Road 77 in Nisswa. The busses will run from 8 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol will provide increased patrols and DWI enforcement to support local law enforcement agencies throughout the event.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution and be prepared to stop as they navigate the area.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Public To Have Access Of Snowplow Cameras

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

Pequot Lakes Teenager Injured In Car Crash

Posted on Jan. 3 2017 by

Expect To See New Features On 511 Traveler Information System

Posted on Dec. 14 2016 by

Public Urged Not To Push Snow Out On Roads

Posted on Dec. 8 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

0

Legislature Passes Health Care Relief Bill

Legislation that shaves hundreds of dollars off skyrocketing health insurance premiums is making its way to Governor Mark Dayton’s desk.
Posted on Jan. 26 2017

Recently Added

Legislature Passes Health Care Relief Bill

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

132 Teachers Up For Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

BSU Ranked Among Top 25 Affordable Online Bachelor’s Degree

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.