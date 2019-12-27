Motorists Should Plan Ahead For Weekend Snowstorm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You can expect snow plows to be out in full force this weekend as Minnesota could be seeing a winter snowstorm.

Drivers should plan ahead as the winter storm can bring heavy rain and snow. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to drive for the conditions. Leslie Seitz, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT, says drivers should wear their seat belts, have their headlights on and pay attention to the roads and slow down.

“Plan for extra time to get to their destination, and also be aware of the plows on the road and remember to stay back. It’s best to stay behind the plow and not to pass, and again just taking that extra time to get to where you need to go safely,” Seitz said.

For more information on road conditions, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website at 511mn.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today