Motorists Should Plan Ahead For Weekend Snowstorm

Malaak KhattabDec. 27 2019

You can expect snow plows to be out in full force this weekend as Minnesota could be seeing a winter snowstorm.

Drivers should plan ahead as the winter storm can bring heavy rain and snow. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to drive for the conditions. Leslie Seitz, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT, says drivers should wear their seat belts, have their headlights on and pay attention to the roads and slow down.

“Plan for extra time to get to their destination, and also be aware of the plows on the road and remember to stay back. It’s best to stay behind the plow and not to pass, and again just taking that extra time to get to where you need to go safely,” Seitz said.

For more information on road conditions, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website at 511mn.org.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

