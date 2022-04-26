Motorists Advised of Prescribed Burn Near Highway 10 East of Wadena
Residents and motorists who travel along Highway 10 east of Wadena may see smoke while crews conduct a prescribed fire on Tuesday, April 26th.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that traffic should not be affected, and all roadways will remain open.
When approaching a prescribed fire in progress, you are asked to treat the area as a work zone. There will be workers on the roadside, so concentrate on driving and follow any temporary traffic instructions.
There is no need to report fires that are attended by a burn crew or when “controlled burn ahead” signs are placed beside the road.
Motorists should be alert for future burning efforts in central Minnesota. If weather conditions are good, future prescribed fires are planned this season for Highway 71 near Bertha, as well as Highway 371 from Fort Ripley to the Brainerd rest area.
