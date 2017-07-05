Motorcyclist Strikes Deer, Transported To Hospital

One man is in the hospital after traveling south on his motorcycle near the intersection of 370th Ave and Sunset Road in Richardson Township and striking a deer.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries at approximately 12:14 a.m on July 5.

The driver has been identified as Robert Virnig of Hillman, Minnesota. Virnig was transported by Onamia Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Hillman Area First Response Team and Onamia Ambulance.

Richardson Township is about 30 miles from Little Falls.