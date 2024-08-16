Aug 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Motorcyclist Sent to the Hospital After Striking Deer Near Pierz

A motorcyclist in Morrison County was sent to the hospital after striking a deer near Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says their officer received a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on Partridge Road south of 153rd Street in Hillman Township, located about four miles east of Pierz.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Cody Keeler of Oak Park, Minnesota, was traveling north on Partridge Road when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. Keeler was not wearing a helmet.

Keeler was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

