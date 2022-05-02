Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A motorcyclist was injured in an accident that happened in Morrison County south of Little Falls on Friday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report on Friday, April 29th around 11:30 AM of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road near 130th Avenue, just four miles south of Little Falls in Swan River Township.

Mark St. Martin, 51, of Rice was traveling north on Great River Road when he lost control of the motorcycle near 130th Avenue. According to a press release, Martin lost control on a tight curve, ran off the road, and was ejected off of the motorcycle.

Martin was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. Martin was reported as not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

