Lakeland PBS

Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing Into Deer Near Pierz

Lakeland News — May. 22 2023

A 47-year old Brooklyn Center man suffered unknown injuries when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Charles Gerardy was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened on 153rd Street near 305th Avenue in Granite Township, about four miles east of Pierz.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Pierz High School Students Learn the Art of Pouring Concrete

Three-Year-Old Child Attacked by Dog North of Cass Lake

Several Mailboxes North of Royalton Damaged or Stolen in Spree of Vandalism

Little Falls Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Crash

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.