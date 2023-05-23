Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing Into Deer Near Pierz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 47-year old Brooklyn Center man suffered unknown injuries when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Charles Gerardy was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened on 153rd Street near 305th Avenue in Granite Township, about four miles east of Pierz.

