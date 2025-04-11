Motorcyclist Injured After Collision with Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office Patrol Car

A motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to an area hospital last night after a collision with a patrol car from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened just around 7:15 p.m. on County Road 45 south of Brainerd. The State Patrol reports a sheriff’s deputy was making a u-turn with an SUV when a motorcycle that was traveling behind him t-boned the SUV.

The man driving the motorcycle, 18-year-old Dakota Beehner of Brainerd, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Brainerd’s St. Joseph’s Hospital. The driver of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office SUV, 25-year-old Aiden Bartels of Baxter, was not injured.

The State Patrol says Beehner was wearing a helmet and Bartels was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.