Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Car in Brainerd

A 28-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle died after a collision with a car in Brainerd today.

The crash happened around 3:30 PM this afternoon at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue NW in Brainerd.

The name of the motorcyclist who died is not being released until family members are notified. The driver of the car, 30-year-old Kayla Etwell, and her juvenile passenger did not report any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation with the Minnesota State Patrol conducting a crash reconstruction.

