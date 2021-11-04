Lakeland PBS

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Car in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Nov. 3 2021

A 28-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle died after a collision with a car in Brainerd today.

The crash happened around 3:30 PM this afternoon at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue NW in Brainerd.

The name of the motorcyclist who died is not being released until family members are notified. The driver of the car, 30-year-old Kayla Etwell, and her juvenile passenger did not report any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation with the Minnesota State Patrol conducting a crash reconstruction.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Update on Friday’s Fatal Crash On Highway 71 South of Bemidji

Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition to Host Third Annual Spooktacular Event

Deer Hunters to See Changes to CWD Protocols as Hunting Season Approaches

Todd Axtell, St. Paul Police Chief and Brainerd High Graduate, Not Seeking New Term

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.