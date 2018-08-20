Motorcycle Vs. Deer Crash Claims Life Of A Rice Man

An early Sunday morning motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a 53-year-old Rice man.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 06:03 am. The crash was reported on Partridge Road, south of 113th Street in Hillman Township, southeast of Genola.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jay Saldana 53, of Rice was traveling west on Partridge Road in the curve when he tried to avoid a deer while driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Saldana and his passenger, Kim Gross 52, of St. Cloud, were both thrown from the motorcycle after colliding with the deer.

Saldana was transported by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Gross was transported by North Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where her condition is unknown. Both parties were not wearing a helmet.

The case remains under investigation.