A fatal motorcycle crash at Brainerd International Raceway shut down all track activity at BIR last Friday.

New York racer Scott Briody, 50, was competing in a qualifying run in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Class when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

No other motorcycles were involved.

