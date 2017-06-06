Motorcycle Hits Deer Sending Two To The Hospital.
A motorcycle struck a deer sending a couple from Baudette, to a Fargo hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that on Monday afternoon Billy Aery, 74, and Rebecca Aery, 72, were traveling westbound on Highway 1 near Arnson Creek Road Northeast when their motorcycle struck a struck a deer.
The State Patrol says that both were sent to Essentia Health in Fargo with life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol reports that Billy Aery was wearing a helmet, however it is unknown if Rebecca Aery was wearing one.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More