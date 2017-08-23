Motorcycle Fleeing Police In Beltrami County Leaves One Person Dead
A motorcycle fleeing from a traffic stop has left one person dead, according to State Patrol.
The accident happened on Aug. 22 at 6:02 p.m. on U.S. Highway 89 near mile post 7 in Beltrami County.
The 34-year-old male driver from Maplewood, Minnesota, and his 32-year-old female passenger from Howard Lake, Minnesota, were on the Suzuki motorcycle.
At this time the identities of the pair haven’t been released, but more details are expected to be released later today.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More