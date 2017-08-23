Motorcycle Fleeing Police In Beltrami County Leaves One Person Dead

A motorcycle fleeing from a traffic stop has left one person dead, according to State Patrol.

The accident happened on Aug. 22 at 6:02 p.m. on U.S. Highway 89 near mile post 7 in Beltrami County.

The 34-year-old male driver from Maplewood, Minnesota, and his 32-year-old female passenger from Howard Lake, Minnesota, were on the Suzuki motorcycle.

At this time the identities of the pair haven’t been released, but more details are expected to be released later today.