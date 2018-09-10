Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality In North-Central Minnesota

A 48-year-old Minnesota man died Friday in a motorcycle accident in north-central Minnesota.

According to the Pequot Lakes Police Department, the man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. the truck was turning off of County Road 11 and turned in front of the oncoming motorcycle.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending the notification of family.