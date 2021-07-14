Motorcycle Accident with Injuries Reported in Buckman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 78-year old man was injured after his motorcycle went into a ditch. At 9:42 AM, a report was received of a motorcycle accident on Highway 25 near 270th Avenue, approximately one mile north of Buckman in Pierz Township.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 78-year old Robert Morley of Isanti was traveling north on Highway 25 whole approaching 270th Avenue when Morley entered the curve and ended up in the ditch and rolled.

Morley was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Morley was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident according to the release.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today