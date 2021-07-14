Lakeland PBS

Motorcycle Accident with Injuries Reported in Buckman

Nick UrsiniJul. 14 2021

A 78-year old man was injured after his motorcycle went into a ditch. At 9:42 AM, a report was received of a motorcycle accident on Highway 25 near 270th Avenue, approximately one mile north of Buckman in Pierz Township.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 78-year old Robert Morley of Isanti was traveling north on Highway 25 whole approaching 270th Avenue when Morley entered the curve and ended up in the ditch and rolled.

Morley was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Morley was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident according to the release.

